Statewide Missing Child Alert canceled after Florida boy found dead in Tallahassee

article

Police say the statewide search for a missing Florida teenager has come to a tragic end in Tallahassee.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement canceled the Missing Child Alert for 13-year-old Darius Swain on Wednesday morning, confirming the child was found deceased.

The alert had originally been issued on July 25 for the teen, who was first reported missing in Tallahassee on July 23.

But two days after the statewide alert was issued, his mother and aunt told WTXL that the boy's body had been found behind a Tallahassee Walmart store around midnight on July 25.

A Tallahassee Police Department incident report at the time had said a boy's body was found, but that they were working to positively identify the juvenile's remains, the Tallahassee Democrat reported.

Police wrote that "no foul play was suspected." On Tuesday night, Tallahassee police confirmed that the body they found was the missing teen.

"We extend our condolences to Darius' family, friends and the Tallahassee and Sanford communities," FDLE wrote.