Statewide Missing Child Alert issued for 12-year-old boy, 14-year-old girl last seen in Florida Panhandle

A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 12-year-old boy and 14-year-old girl last seen in the Panhandle.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Jonathan Gonzalez, 12, and Emily Gonzalez, 14, were last seen in the 2200 block of US-231 in Cottondale, about an hour west of Tallahassee.

The children may be in the company of 40-year-old Jonathan Gonzalez. Investigators did not specify their relationship.

Emily is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. She was last seen wearing a tan sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and black Crocs.

Jonathan, 12, is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark blue shirt with an Atlanta Braves logo and dark shorts.

FDLE said Gonzalez was last seen wearing a burgundy shirt and khaki shorts.

They may be traveling in a 2016 red Ford Focus, with Florida tag number HXQM58.

Investigators said if they are spotted, do not approach. Instead, contact law enforcement immediately by calling the Jackson County Sheriff's Office at 850-482-9624 or dial 911.

Editor's note: Authorities initially said the children could be a in a "Ford 300 series." This version of the story has been updated.