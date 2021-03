A statewide Missing Child Alert has been canceled for a 14-year-old Port Richey boy after he was found safe.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement had issued the alert at 11:57 a.m. Tuesday for the teen, who had last been seen in the 7200 block of Sandalwood Drive around 5 a.m.

But the agency canceled the alert just 18 minutes later, saying the boy had been found safe.