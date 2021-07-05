Expand / Collapse search
Statewide Missing Child Alert issued for 6-year-old boy from Florida Panhandle

By Fox 13 News staff
Published 
Florida
FOX 13 News
article

(FDLE)

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. - A statewide Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 6-year-old boy last seen in Panama City Beach.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued the alert for Enrique Cortez-Duban, who was last seen in the 9900 block of South Thomas Drive.

The 6-year-old is 3 feet, 9 inches tall and has a large mole on his back. He has brown hair and brown eyes. Police say he was last seen wearing a teal shirt with a wave on it, and blue shorts.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Panama City Beach Police at 850-233-5000 or dial 911.