Stolen car gifted to 106-year-old WW II vet by Rita Hayworth returned to owner

World War II veteran Curley Bunfill’s beloved 1956 Cadillac Eldorado is back in his garage after someone stole the classic car last week.

The 106-year-old, three-time Purple Heart recipient, cherishes the “Bermuda Blue” beauty that was given to him by Hollywood legend Rita Hayworth.

Bunfill said he met Hayworth while working as a Hollywood stuntman after the war and the actress she left him the car in her will.

According to the Sacramento Police Department, the doors, rear and engine block are engraved Hayworth’s name. Police said multiple car show trophies and the keys were in the car when it was taken.

Three days after someone stole the car from Bunfill’s garage it was dropped off at the Sacramento police headquarters.

Police arrested a 43-year-old James King in connection with the car theft.