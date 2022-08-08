'Stop WOKE Act': Federal judge will hear arguments regarding race-related workplace training

A federal judge will hear arguments on a request for a preliminary injunction by businesses that are against a new law signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis and dubbed the "Stop WOKE Act."

The governor signed House Bill 7 – or the "Stop Wrongs Against Our Kids and Employees Act" back in April. Then, in June, businesses filed a lawsuit stating the law is unconstitutional because it violates their ability to discuss issues like racism and implicit bias with employees. But attorneys for the state disputed those arguments, saying the law does not violate the First Amendment because it only prevents businesses from requiring employees to take part in training programs that use targeted concepts.

The new law prevents workplace training or subjects in schools that teach that individuals are, "inherently racist, sexist or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously." The law also allows parents to sue school districts that don't follow state standards.

The governor previously said his goal is to block activism, like Critical Race Theory from classrooms and workplaces. When he signed the bill during a ceremony at a Hialeah Gardens charter school, DeSantis stood behind a placard that said "freedom from indoctrination."

PREVIOUS: Challenges to Florida's new race instruction law continue as 'Stop WOKE Act' takes effect

"We believe an important component of freedom in the state of Florida is the freedom from having oppressive ideologies imposed upon you without your consent, whether it be in the classroom or whether it be in the workplace. And we decided to do something about it," DeSantis said at the time.

Some of the businesses hoping to halt the law are located in Tampa Bay: Primo Tampa, LLC., a Ben & Jerry's ice cream franchisee; Honeyfund.com Inc., a Clearwater-based tech company that provides wedding registries; and Collective Concepts, LLC., which is a company providing consulting and training to employers about issues like diversity, equity, and inclusion.

A separate case – challenging parts of the law dealing with the education system – is also pending in federal court.

In both cases, the plaintiffs argue the law violates First Amendment rights.

"The act silences speech aimed at combating racism and sexism — speech that is vital to the plaintiffs’ operation of their businesses," the preliminary-injunction motion filed Thursday by three businesses and an individual plaintiff said. "The governor, and the Florida Legislature acting at his behest, has repeatedly sought to punish companies who have engaged in speech that displeases him, in flagrant violation of the First Amendment. Because Governor DeSantis is not a monarch, but rather a democratically elected official, the Stop WOKE Act cannot stand."

A U.S. District Judge in Tallahassee will hear the motion of the injunction Monday morning.