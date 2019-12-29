Storefront Safety Council: Vehicles crash into buildings more often in Florida than most other states

article

A rash of vehicle crashes into bay-area businesses is raising concerns and a volunteer organization that tracks statistics said it happens more in Florida than in most other states.

On Saturday, a driver crashed into Aloha To Go in Indian Shores.

A distracted driver in Pinellas Park plowed through the front of a Dollar General store recently.

Last week, someone else drove into a Speedway convenience store in Clearwater and the list continues to grow.

A volunteer organization that tracks statistics for storefront vehicle crashes said it happens a lot in Florida.

According to the Storefront Safety Council, Florida only accounts for 10% of all U.S. drivers, but accounts for 17% of all storefront vehicle crashed in America.

It’s a dangerous phenomenon.

Two people were sent to the hospital as a result of the Aloha To Go crash.

Approximately 10% of these types of crashes involve a medical emergency, but nearly a quarter of the time, drivers mistake the gas pedal for the brake and authorities said driver error is to blame one-third of the time.



