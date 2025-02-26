Storm debris clean-up on the Hillsborough River paused over environmental concerns

The Brief Storm debris clean-up on the Hillsborough River was paused Wednesday at the request of county environmental officials. The officials are primarily concerned with the clean-up efforts' impact on the river’s sediment, warning that they could damage the river’s wetlands if not done correctly. Environmental officials say they will investigate any evidence of wrongdoing and are committed to protecting the wetlands.



Storm debris clean-up was halted on the Hillsborough River on Wednesday following concerns raised by county environmental officials.

The Hillsborough River.

At the same time, a long-time river guide says cypress logs that sat along the shoreline and on the river bottom for years are gone.

"Outside the channel, huge pieces of driftwood that have been on the banks through hurricanes are now missing," says Frank Leto.

Dig deeper:

He showed FOX 13 debris piles on the shoreline with valuable cypress wood stacked separately.

Cypress wood stacked along the Hillsborough River.

"Tabletops are made from it, custom floors, and custom beams in homes. It is a very valuable piece of wood, up to $40 per square foot," says Leto.

Hillsborough County environmental officials asked state-hired contractors to stop collecting debris on the river, and they complied.

Living cypress trees along the Hillsborough River.

Why you should care:

For now, it's not about cypress logs. It's about sediment.

Officials say the contractors should use turbidity curtains to prevent sediment from damaging wetlands along the river.

The turbidity equipment that state environmental officials say contractors should be using to preserve the river's sediment.

" Debris removal is a very positive thing. We just want it in a manner that's going to protect the environment, natural resources, and quality of life for Hillsborough County," says Michael Lynch, head of the Wetlands Division of the Hillsborough County Environmental Protection Commission.

What's next:

Lynch says if there's evidence of cypress being improperly removed, his agency will investigate.

Crews loading cypress logs found in the Hillsborough River into a truck.

FOX 13 News reached out to AshBritt, the state contractor doing the work, and has not heard back by the deadline.

