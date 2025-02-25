Hillsborough River State Park reopens after record flooding from Hurricane Milton

The Brief Families came to camp, fish, and enjoy Hillsborough River State Park for the first time since Hurricane Milton caused record flooding. Hurricane Milton sent the Hillsborough River nearly two feet above the all-time record from 1988. Five miles of trails are still closed, but campgrounds and canoe launches are open with canoe rentals expected to start up next week.



For the first time since Hurricane Milton caused record flooding, families came to camp, fish and enjoy Hillsborough River State Park.

"We really like it, because it has a lot of options," a mother told FOX 13 as she held a baby and watched her other kids fish on the river bank.

But last October, after surviving Hurricane Helene, Milton sent the Hillsborough River, not just out of its banks, but nearly two feet above the all-time record in 1988.

"This is the first time I honestly think there's not a man alive that’s experienced these types of flood levels," said Kyle Easley, a park ranger.

No storm had ever flooded the 1936 ranger house that sits at 17 feet above sea level until this one. It flooded the rare antique Heart Pine floors. The good news is rangers and volunteers were able to restore them.

"We were able to sand them down and save them," said Easley.

Five miles of trails are still closed, but campgrounds and canoe launches are open. Canoe rental reopens next week.

Fallen trees caused damage to the historic wooden foot bridge built by the Civilian Conservation Corps in 1936 – one of the few left in Florida.

"They were very large oaks that twisted it. I thought for sure we were going to lose the bridge," said Easley.

But, they were able to put it back together to its original condition. The park opened on Monday, but it was rainy. A string of visitors came on Tuesday, and some regulars said they'd missed the park greatly.

