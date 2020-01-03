Stranger breaks into elderly woman’s St. Pete home, sexually batters her, police say

article

A St. Petersburg man admitted to deputies that he broke into a elderly woman’s home with the intention to have sex with her, officials said.

Pinellas County deputies arrested 59-year-old Wilbert Henderson on Thursday morning. Officials reported there were signs of mental health issues.

According to investigators, Henderson entered the victim’s home through a bedroom window and placed the victim on the ground, injuring her right wrist. They said he put his hands inside her pants and fondled her.

The victim screamed for help and Henderson was scared away by neighbors who heard her, deputies said. He was located by deputies.

Deputies said Henderson admitted he wanted to have sex with her, that he didn’t know her, and he knew it was wrong to enter her home and touch her.

Henderson faces a charge of lewd and lascivious battery of an elderly person.

