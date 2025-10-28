Strawberry Crest High School student accused of bringing gun on campus

The Brief A Strawberry Crest High School student was arrested for bringing a gun on campus, according to deputies. School administrators searched the student's backpack after receiving information about him having vape pens. That's when they found the gun. The teen tried to run off after this, and pushed two school administrators to the ground, causing injury.



A Strawberry Crest High School student was arrested for bringing a gun on campus Monday morning, according to deputies.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said the 15-year-old student in ninth grade, who is not being identified due to his age, was arrested on multiple charges related to the incident.

What we know:

School administrators made contact with the student at 9:30 a.m. after receiving information that he may have had vape pens, according to deputies.

They searched his backpack, and that's when administrators found a 9mm semi-automatic pistol, HCSO said. The gun wasn't loaded, and no ammunition was found.

Pictured: The gun found in a Strawberry Crest HS student's backpack while on campus. Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

After the gun was found, the student was confronted and tried to run off, and pushed two school administrators to the ground in the process. HCSO said those administrators were injured.

What they're saying:

"There is absolutely no excuse for bringing a firearm onto a school campus," said Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister. "This kind of reckless behavior will never be tolerated. Every student and staff member deserves to feel safe at school, and we will continue to hold anyone fully accountable who jeopardizes that safety."

Dig deeper:

There weren't any direct threats made toward students or staff at Strawberry Crest, investigators said. The 15-year-old is now facing the following charges:

Possession of a weapon on school grounds

Minor in possession of a firearm

Two counts of battery on a specified official or employee

This remains an active investigation.