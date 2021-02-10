Straz banking on city money for expansion

article

Even with an empty stage and unfilled seats, the Straz Center for the Performing Arts is on the verge of a major upgrade.

It is asking Tampa City Council for millions of dollars that they say it needs to bring the performance venue into the middle of the 21st Century.

"If there has been anything to come out of this whole experience with the pandemic is how many people have reached out to us and said, 'Oh my God, we miss you so much,'" said Judith Lisi, the CEO of the Straz.

Courtesy Straz Center for the Performing Arts

When they do come back in October for Broadway shows, they hope funding for their master plan, already years in the making, will be taking shape.

They call it "Boundless," and their goal is to add event space, build a rooftop restaurant and entertainment area, and perhaps most importantly, permanently open the lobbies to the riverwalk, which now has thousands of people walking by every day.

Advertisement

Courtesy Straz Center for the Performing Arts

"We need to recreate the whole experience for future generations," said Lisi.

To do that, they asked city council Jan. 21 for $25 million over the next five years. They hope that will show private investors that despite the toughest of times, the city sees the Straz as a hub of performance art.

Budgets are strapped, but they voted unanimously to keep moving forward.

Courtesy Straz Center for the Performing Arts

"I always tell people, never come and tell me what you can't do. Tell me what you can do," said City of Tampa Council Chair Orlando Gudes.

Music to the Straz' ears, given they'll likely need $55 million more from donors to make the master plan happen.

They've had to lay off almost 400 out of 500 workers, and are now holding small shows outside, a boost to the master plan will give them a bounce as they plan October's Broadway shows.

Courtesy Straz Center for the Performing Arts

"I always like to think of ourselves as the community living room, where everybody comes together from everywhere to see a show," said Lisi.

The Straz Center is hoping to have the first $5 million of funding in place by October of this year.

Courtesy Straz Center for the Performing Arts

Courtesy Straz Center for the Performing Arts

Courtesy Straz Center for the Performing Arts

Courtesy Straz Center for the Performing Arts

Courtesy Straz Center for the Performing Arts

Courtesy Straz Center for the Performing Arts

Courtesy Straz Center for the Performing Arts

Courtesy Straz Center for the Performing Arts

Courtesy Straz Center for the Performing Arts