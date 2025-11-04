Street takeover arrest in Riverview: HCSO

The Brief An arrest was made following a street takeover in Riverview on Sunday morning, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. An HCSO aviation unit spotted more than a dozen cars near S Gornto Lake Rd. and Bloomingdale Ave. Miguel Rocha, 20, was seen doing burnouts and was not able to get away from deputies.



More than two dozen cars were involved in a street takeover that ended with one arrest early on Sunday morning, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

An HCSO aviation unit spotted the cars near S Gornto Lake Rd. and Bloomingdale Ave.

From the air, they saw a white Dodge Challenger doing burnouts in a parking lot.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

The aviation unit helped guide the deputies to the scene.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Big picture view:

Miguel Rocha, 20, was not able to get away from deputies and was arrested.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Charges

Unlawful racing on highway

Reckless driving

Felony fleeing to elude

