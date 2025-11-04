Street takeover arrest in Riverview: HCSO
RIVERVIEW, Fla. - More than two dozen cars were involved in a street takeover that ended with one arrest early on Sunday morning, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
An HCSO aviation unit spotted the cars near S Gornto Lake Rd. and Bloomingdale Ave.
From the air, they saw a white Dodge Challenger doing burnouts in a parking lot.
Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
The aviation unit helped guide the deputies to the scene.
Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
Big picture view:
Miguel Rocha, 20, was not able to get away from deputies and was arrested.
Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
Charges
- Unlawful racing on highway
- Reckless driving
- Felony fleeing to elude
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.