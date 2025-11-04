Expand / Collapse search

Street takeover arrest in Riverview: HCSO

By
Published  November 4, 2025 12:45pm EST
Hillsborough County
FOX 13 News
HCSO street takeover arrest

HCSO street takeover arrest

An aviation unit spotted over two dozen vehicles that were involved in a street takeover. One arrest was made.

The Brief

    • An arrest was made following a street takeover in Riverview on Sunday morning, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
    • An HCSO aviation unit spotted more than a dozen cars near S Gornto Lake Rd. and Bloomingdale Ave.
    • Miguel Rocha, 20, was seen doing burnouts and was not able to get away from deputies.

RIVERVIEW, Fla. - More than two dozen cars were involved in a street takeover that ended with one arrest early on Sunday morning, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

An HCSO aviation unit spotted the cars near S Gornto Lake Rd. and Bloomingdale Ave.

From the air, they saw a white Dodge Challenger doing burnouts in a parking lot.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

READ: Florida driver accused of slamming into mom walking 2 kids to school, killing 6-year-old: ‘Terrible tragedy'

The aviation unit helped guide the deputies to the scene.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Big picture view:

Miguel Rocha, 20, was not able to get away from deputies and was arrested.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Charges

  • Unlawful racing on highway
  • Reckless driving
  • Felony fleeing to elude

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Hillsborough CountyCrime and Public Safety