Strip club semi-truck murder case set to begin jury trial

The jury trial is set to begin for a man accused of crashing a semi-truck into a group of people outside a Tampa strip club last year. One person was killed, and two others were injured.

Dylan Fogle is facing the judicial system here in Tampa this week. His murder trial started today with jury selection as the prosecution and defense asked questions of the jury pool to see who would end up hearing the evidence in the case.

Dylan Fogle and his defense attorney

The backstory:

Dylan Fogle and Anthony Matelsky visited Emperor's Gentlemen's Club on August 14th of 2024. The Adamo Drive location was still open in the early hours of that morning as Fogle and Matelsky partied in the club.

Emperor's Gentlemen's Club

According to the court documents, Fogle got inappropriate by touching one of the women who works at the venue. She reported him to security, and he was kicked out. Later in the morning, that same woman was also taken advantage of by Matelsky who was still inside the club.

She again alerted security who confronted Matelsky to make him leave their property.

As Matelsky was being removed from the club by security. He fought with them at the exit area.

It was there that surveillance video caught the criminal act of a semi truck being purposely driven right into the crowd of security guards removing Matelsky.

The violence of the action left Giovanni Soto dead from crush injuries and Joshua Sanders and Stephen Tyler seriously injured with broken bones.

According to the Tampa Police Report, Dylan Fogle was removed from the driver's seat of the semi-truck.

He was determined to be under the influence of alcohol and placed into custody.

The truck was outfitted with a dash camera that also captured the incident as the driver drove directly at the victims.

Fogle was charged with murder in the first-degree, vehicular homicide, DUI manslaughter, two counts of attempted murder in the 1st degree and two counts of DUI with serious bodily injury.

What's next:

The murder trial will begin once the jury is seated. The prosecution is seeking a guilty verdict for first-degree murder for Fogle.

As the driver of the truck, he used the vehicle as a weapon and deliberately caused the injuries that killed Soto and injured the two others.

Fogle faces life in prison if convicted.

