Strokes for Hope: Swimmers raise money for Crisis Center of Tampa Bay

More than a dozen long distance swimmers took a splash for a crucial cause Saturday morning to support the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay's Strokes for Hope fundraiser.

It's a highly anticipated event these athletes train for throughout the year, and it was started by CEO Clara Reynolds, who's been a local swimmer her entire life.

"I started it in 2015 as an opportunity to bring awareness to the Crisis Center but also to really showcase how important self-care is," Reynolds explained. "Swimming has always been my self-care and way to disconnect from the world, where I could just be me but keep myself physically fit, so it's wonderful to practice what we preach."

The organization responds to more than 170,000 requests for help each year and is the community’s gateway to hope and healing.

"Our mission is to make sure no one has to face crisis alone," Reynolds stressed. "We operate seven crisis lines here locally and statewide, we are the certified rape crisis center, we have two clinics that operate 24 hours a day 7 days a week, we run a 911 ambulance service. We also provide transportation for anyone in a psychiatric or substance abuse emergency, and we have an amazing program at Tampa International Airport, all that takes resources."

As a thank you for the help her team has provided, some like Andy Stephen, were inspired to join Reynolds in the water.

"I do a lot of work with the veterans community, I'm a retired air force officer myself," Stephen explained." "Her organization does a lot of work with veterans, we have a lot of support from the crisis center."

To donate to the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay, click here.

