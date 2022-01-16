Strong cold front brings damaging storms, windy & cooler weather

Many woke up to severe weather Sunday morning as a strong cold front raced through West Central Florida.

Wind gusts reached 54 mph in St. Petersburg as a tornado warning was issued around 6 am for much of Pinellas County.

There has not been a confirmed tornado yet.

Damaging winds were the culprit as a tree fell on an apartment building on North Osceola Avenue Sunday morning, per Clearwater Fire & Rescue.

No injuries were reported.

(Clearwater Fire & Rescue)

Additional tornado warnings would be issued across parts of Manatee, Sarasota, DeSoto and Charlotte Counties as the squall line produced severe storms there.

While the risk for dangerous weather has ended for the region, a passing shower will remain possible through the day on Sunday as the upper-level energy pushes through.

Winds will remain stiff Sunday - sustained 15 to 25 mph with gusts over 30 mph common. Blustery winds will keep temps steady in the 60s all day long.

Strong winds will also lead to a slew of marine hazards as well. A Gale Warning is in effect through Sunday evening as SW winds could gust up to 45 knots with seas as high as 10-15 feet along the Gulf of Mexico.

A Coastal Flood Warning also remains in effect until 7 PM Sunday from Tarpon Springs north to the Suwannee River where water levels could run 1 to 4 feet above normal tide levels, especially at times of high tide. Low-lying areas could also experience some minor to moderate flooding and shoreline erosion is possible.

Additionally, a High Surf Advisory remains in effect through Monday evening. There will also be a high risk for rip currents through Monday at area beaches.

Behind the front, some of the coldest air of the season arrives to kick off the new work week.