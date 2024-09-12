Student arrested for having 2 loaded guns on Blake High School campus: TPD

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A 15-year-old student is facing criminal charges after Tampa police found him with two loaded guns on campus, according to investigators.

TPD said the guns were found during a search of students caught vaping in a restroom at Blake High School shortly after noon on Thursday.

"The discovery of loaded firearms in the possession of a teen on a school campus is deeply troubling and alarming," Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw said in a statement. "Our School Resource Officers work tirelessly to maintain a safe learning environment, and they play a vital role in identifying and addressing potential threats before they can escalate."

Police said no threats were made and no injuries were reported.

The teen is facing two counts of possession of a weapon on school grounds. It's not yet clear how the teen gained access to the guns.

