Students at UT, USF graduate from college virtually

Earning your college degree is no small task.

"We're here virtually to recognize your achievement, after all, you're joining the 6.7% of the world's population with a college degree," Stephanie Russell Krebs said in a virtual commencement ceremony on Saturday.

The class of 2020 graduated amid a worldwide pandemic.

"You have worked hard, you have adapted, you've demonstrated resiliency, and you have reached this day with an ending challenge like no other class in UT history," Krebs said.

Graduates at the University of Tampa and the University of South Florida didn't get to cross the stage surrounded by friends, families and professors.

Instead, their achievements were honored through a virtual commencement posted online.

Both ceremonies were much like a traditional one.

Students heard remarks from their university's president and students receiving awards were honored.

Names of graduates were then scrolled across the screen.

Graduates of the University of Tampa were virtually presented with diplomas through personalized video and USF plans to light up Tropicana Field and the Sunshine Skyway in green and gold for the next two nights.

The schools wanted to let the students know that while their graduations didn’t go as planned, their accomplishments didn’t go unnoticed.

Students at UT and USF are encouraged to walk in August or December ceremonies, so they can get the full graduation experience.