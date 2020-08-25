Students show support for teacher whose request to work from home was denied

Students are rallying around a Hillsborough County teacher after his request to work from home was denied by the school district.

Strawberry Crest High School teacher Ryan Haczynski says he's concerned about returning to the classroom because his wife has underlying health issues.

"I have to protect my family. I have to protect my health, the health of my wife," Haczynski said at Tuesday night's Hillsborough County school board meeting.

Dozens of his students showed up in his support.

MORE: Despite judge's ruling, no changes to Hillsborough back-to-school plan -- yet

"He talks to us about his wife all the time. We know how much he cares about. Family should come first," student Jennifer Tirschfield said.

Advertisement

Haczynski's wife is also a teacher and was granted her request to work from home after citing an underlying health condition.

"I couldn't in good conscience go to the building and potentially get sick and bring it home to her," Haczynski said.

PREVIOUS: Florida's order to reopen brick-and-mortar schools is unconstitutional, judge rules

His students say they felt compelled to take action.

"We felt that he deserved the choice to be able to fully work from home just the same as his wife because it defeats the purpose if he goes to school," senior Jaden Debien said.

One of his students started an online petition on change.org asking the district to reconsider. As of Tuesday night, it had more than 2,000 signatures.

The district says its decision comes down to students' needs.

"Not every employee request could be granted a reasonable accommodation. The district-based scheduling on the needs of students at each school. More than 100,000 students will be coming back to brick and mortar school beginning next Monday," a district spokesperson said in a statement emailed to FOX 13. "The safety of our students and staff is our top priority."

Haczynski hopes the district reconsiders.

"To see their names on that list was very humbling. To know that I had that kind of impact on someone else's life," Haczynski said.

Haczynski says he's giving the district until the end of the week to reconsider his request. He says if officials still deny his request, he will have to take an unpaid leave of absence for the school year.

In-person classes in Hillsborough County will begin next week.