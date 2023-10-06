Study: Those taking drugs like Ozempic to lose weight could be at higher risk of digestive issues

Some doctors are raising the alarm about drugs like Ozempic to lose weight, pointing to a new study that shows it could put people at a higher risk to develop health issues.

A study by the University of British Columbia found that people taking these drugs may make them more susceptible for developing stomach paralysis, pancreatitis and bowel obstructions. While the risks for developing these issues are still extremely rare researchers said because demand for the drugs has exploded, it could still result in hundreds of thousands of new cases.

Researchers are taking a closer look at two drugs: Semaglutide and liraglutide. Both are considered GLP-1 agonists and slow the passage of food through the stomach.

HEALTH: Climbing stairs may lower heart disease risk, study finds

They're sold under brand names like Wegovey, Ozempic, Saxenda and Victoza and can help people with diabetes control their blood sugar and help people with or without diabetes lose weight.

University of British Columbia researcher Mohit Sodhi, who is also one of the study's authors, studied people taking semiglutide and liraglutide and compared it with people on different weight loss drugs in a different drug class known as Contrave.

There may be health risks when taking drugs like Ozempic.

"We found that compared to those drugs there was an increased risk of gastroparesis, pancreatitis and bowel obstruction," Sodhi said.

More than 5,600 people participated in the study who were diagnosed with obesity at least 90 days before they started the medication. Researchers found the risk of people developing these digestive problems is still extremely rare.

READ: US task force calls for increasing blood pressure screenings during pregnancy

For example, the study shows that about one percent of people who were taking Ozempic developed stomach paralysis. Of the 4,400 people taking Saxenda there were 73 cases of bowel obstructions, 71 cases of pancreatitis and 66 cases of stomach paralysis.

Sodhi intially got the idea for the study a year and half ago when a patient came in to the ER complaining of vomiting between 15 and 20 times a day.

"This particular gentlemen had recently started Ozempic for weight loss and said 'hey why don't we look at this,'" Sodhi said.

In a statement released by Novo Nordisk – the manufacturer of both Ozempic and Saxenda – the company defended the safety of the drugs.

"We recommend patients take these medications for their approved indications," a company spokesperson wrote in a statement. "Treatment decisions should be made together with a healthcare provider who can evaluate the appropriateness of using a GLP-1 based on assessment of a patient’s individual medical profile."

Researchers want to make it clear the study focused on the weight-loss component of drugs and said that a large portion of people with diabetes who take these drugs feel the benefits largely outweigh the risks.