'Stuffing your face burger’ takes Thanksgiving dinner off the plate and onto a bun

It's that Thanksgiving time of year and getting into the holiday mindset means channeling thoughts of a tasty turkey, scrumptious stuffing, perfect potatoes and incredible cranberry sauce.

For those who can’t wait until Nov. 26 for that Thanksgiving meal, Boulevard Burgers and Taphouse in St. Petersburg Beach puts all of those fantastic flavors into one specialty burger.

Head chef Matt Crowley created the ‘stuffing your face burger,’ which features a turkey burger, stuffing, red-skinned potatoes and a cranberry sauce.

"I chose all of my favorite ingredients when I'm eating Thanksgiving dinner," Crowley explained. "Thanksgiving is right around the corner, so we wanted something that's going to be festive for this time of year.”

The preparation is what you would expect for Thanksgiving. The stuffing is soaked for three hours; the potatoes with the skin on are mashed with heavy cream; the turkey burgers have fresh garlic, parsley and spices; and the sauce uses whole cranberries, a little mayonnaise, salt and other ingredients.

"We wanted to make everything from scratch," said Crowley. "The idea of creating food is you want to create fans for life."

It stacks up to be quite the Thanksgiving treat, and you might find yourself too full to finish, just like Thanksgiving at home.

"Everyone who's tried it has really enjoyed it," Crowley added.

Boulevard Burgers and Tap House is located at 5905 Gulf Blvd in St. Petersburg Beach. Click here to learn more and see a menu.

