Subcontractors were not paid by Polk County construction company, officials say

After a group of subcontractors were not paid for the work they did for a construction company, leading to the rest of a Polk County man, detectives say.

According to the sheriff's office, 39-year-old Michael Folsom of Folsom Construction Management, based out of Lakeland, is facing charges of misappropriating funds. Detectives said he avoided paying six subcontractors hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Court records show Folsom was booked into Polk County Jail on Wednesday.

Sheriff Grady Judd is scheduled to provide additional information during a 1:30 p.m. press conference Thursday.

