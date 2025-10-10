Subtropical Storm Karen forms in Atlantic as Jerry soaks Leeward Islands

The Brief Subtropical Storm Karen has formed in the Northern Atlantic. Tropical Storm Jerry is drenching the Leeward Islands. Neither storm is expected to hit the United States.



Subtropical Storm Karen formed in the North Atlantic late Thursday night, becoming the 11th named storm of the 2025 hurricane season.

As of Friday morning, Karen was located at 45.3°N 32.1°W.

It was moving northeast at nine miles an hour and had maximum sustained winds of 45 miles per hour.

The subtropical storm is expected to stay out to sea.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Jerry continues to spin across the Atlantic, drenching portions of the Leeward Islands with several inches of rain, triggering flash flooding dangers.

As of Friday morning, Tropical Storm Jerry's maximum sustained winds have dropped to 50 mph with some higher gusts. The storm is located about 80 miles to the northeast of the northern Leeward Islands and is moving off to the northwest at 17 mph.

Through Friday, about 2-4 inches of rain with some locally higher amounts of up to 6 inches is expected across the Leeward Islands and the British and U.S. Virgin Islands.

In parts of Puerto Rico, moisture associated with Jerry, combined with local orographic effects, may result in up to 2-4 inches of rain, with some locally higher amounts of up to 6 inches possible.

Jerry is forecast to continue to pull away to the north of the Leeward Islands Friday, and continue north through the weekend in open waters as a moderate to strong tropical storm.

The storm will then take a sharp turn to the east on Monday and continue its journey away from the United States through early next week.

The NHC said that NOAA's Hurricane Hunters will fly another mission into the tropical storm on Friday to gather more data on the storm's current makeup.