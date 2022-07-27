Busch Gardens summer camp brings kids face-to-face with exciting animals

Busch Gardens Summer Day Camp for kids is a unique educational experience.

Kids can enjoy all the fun rides and attractions at Busch Gardens while being inspired by zoologists during day camps and overnight resident camps.

The theme park hopes to influence a new generation of kids that have an interest in the zoological field or veterinary field.

Camp goers are brought face-to-face with some of Busch Gardens most exciting animals.

"Summer camps have really inspired me from my first day here I started as a resident camp counselor here at Busch Gardens in Tampa and I fell in love with the way that were able to connect and inspire an entire new generation of kids," said Cara Martel, a zoological curator of hoof stock and rhinos at Busch Gardens.

Her ability to work with kids at the summer camp has allowed her to share her connection to conservation.

Counselors also can create conservation action with these kids by inspiring them to possibly have careers in the zoo field, careers in the environment and careers supporting the wildlife front line.

