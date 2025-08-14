Summer season serves as a snapshot of fall classes at Children's Art Classes in St. Petersburg/Seminole

The Brief Children's Art Classes in St. Petersburg/Seminole use the summer season to offer a taste of fall classes. Each class features a lesson from the art studio's yearlong program during the school year. Registration is open for the studio's year-long classes that start on Sept. 2 and run until May 30.



The styles of Japanese animation and steampunk were combined for a week of art projects at Children's Art Classes in St. Petersburg/Seminole.

"Steampunk is more of a vintage aesthetic, more focused on the industrial age. A lot of gears, browns, golds, coppers, so it's an interesting combination with modern and old," art teacher Hana Halilovic explained.

After learning about the two styles, students drew two-dimensional drawings. Then, instructors helped them translate those creations into three-dimensional clay pieces, which they took home.

What they're saying:

"These kids are learning a lot about proportions and a lot design, which are one of the two most important aspects of art and creativity," Halilovic said.

"I think the funnest part about this week is probably making the sculptures," student Olivia Curtis said. "I like the look of them. I also sometimes like the feel of clay."

Fellow student LouAnn Crowley created a steampunk girl with a nose ring. She was seated next to a close friend and loves seeing everyone else's work.

"It's really cool, because you think of something, you draw it down, and then you just make it, which is really cool because it's kind of cool seeing your characters come to life," Crowley said. "It's kind like an animation. You draw an anime or a character, and then animate it, and it comes to life, which is really cool."

What's next:

Registration is open for the studio's year-long classes that start on Sept. 2 and run until May 30.

Classes are divided by age groups, and students attend once a week for 45-75 minutes, depending on age.

The studio will host open houses on Saturday, August 16 and August 23 at noon.

What you can do:

Click here for more information.