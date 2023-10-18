Volunteers needed to replant sea oats on Holmes Beach following damage from Hurricane Idalia

Water pushed up from Hurricane Idalia flooded Anna Maria Island and brought damage.

"The dunes systems out here on Anna Maria Island, they’re what’s holding this little slice of heaven here, and they did their job during the storm," said Jayson Clayton.

In doing so, the storm surge took a toll on the dunes and sea oats. Clayton serves as an officer with Holmes Beach Code Compliance, and he explained the chain of events the flooding set forth in the area.

"A lot of the sea oats were completely submerged in the salt water, and they just can’t survive in the salt water like that," Clayton said. "So once everything receded back a lot of the dunes were destroyed."

Clayton pointed out cliffs where dunes once stood while talking with FOX 13.

"Where we are standing now had sea oats just a few months ago," he said. "Even the ones that are still standing you can tell the difference in the ones that are still alive and the ones that didn’t make it."

After a survey with Keep Manatee Beautiful, the City of Holmes Beach donated $5,000 from their Parks and Beautification Budget. Keep Manatee Beautiful will use that money to replant sea oats.

"We are asking volunteers to help replant those sea oats, so they’ll be in a better position to weather the next severe storm that comes through," said Nick Azzara.

Fifty volunteers are needed to replant sea oats on Saturday, October 21st. All tools and supplies will be provided.

Keep Manatee Beautiful has also applied for a grant from Tampa Bay Estuary to do more plantings on Anna Maria Island in the spring.

"They are going to try to get to about 3-3 ½ miles of shoreline on Saturday - it’s a big footprint - and we will see how many volunteers turn out, but regardless if the weather is like this it will be easy work and just a great day to give back to the community," said Azzara.

A coastal community that relies on natural barriers.

"We are hoping people understand that regardless of if you can help out to volunteer during one of these public planting events, you can do your part by simply avoiding the sand dunes and not stepping on those sea oats when they are healthy," said Azzara.

Volunteers are asked to sign up here. The planting will happen on Oct. 21 at 8 a.m.

Volunteers will meet at 52nd Street in Holmes Beach. For more information, contact Keep Manatee Beautiful at keep@manateebeautiful.com