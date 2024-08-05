Sunshine Skyway Bridge reopens to traffic after Debby forced closure

article

The Sunshine Skyway Bridge reopened to traffic Monday night after shutting down for nearly 24 hours because of high winds and heavy rain caused by Debby.

The Florida Highway Patrol closed the bridge late Sunday and kept a close watch on conditions before allowing drivers to use it again.

While Debby is no longer bringing rain and wind to the Bay Area, many areas are dealing with heavy flooding and road closures as officials begin to assess damage.

