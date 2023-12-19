Super Bowl champion Derrick Ward arrested in LA for alleged string of robberies

Former NFL running back Derrick Ward was arrested Monday on felony robbery charges in Los Angeles, according to jail records.

Ward, who won the Super Bowl with the New York Giants during the 2007 season, was arrested around noon in Los Angeles' Van Nuys neighborhood. He was being held on $250,000 bail.

TMZ reports Ward allegedly robbed multiple businesses, including gas stations, recently in the Los Angeles area. While Ward did not use a gun during the alleged string of robberies, the publication reported he did "use force and fear" to take money from the businesses.

The 43-year-old was a seventh-round pick of the New York Jets in the 2004 draft out of Fresno State and later Ottawa University in Kansas. He was cut by the Jets before he played a game.

He would eventually spend five years with the Giants and was part of a three-headed monster running back corps that included Brandon Jacobs and Ahmad Bradshaw. The group was nicknamed "Earth, Wind and Fire."

Running back Derrick Ward #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on December 13, 2009 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by J. Meric/Getty Images) Expand

During the 2007 season, the Giants running backs helped the team make the Super Bowl and upset the undefeated New England Patriots led by Tom Brady.

Ward joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2009 after running for more than 1,000 yards and leading the league in yards per attempt (5.6) with the Giants in 2008. He played for the Houston Texans for the final two years of his career – 2010 and 2011. He retired from the NFL in 2012.

He finished his career with 2,628 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns.

FOX News Digital contributed to this report.