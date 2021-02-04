Super Bowl shuttle offering free rides around Tampa

There is a new and convenient way to get to those Super Bowl festivities.

If you were one of the fans who came out last weekend to check out the NFL Super Bowl Experience, then you may have noticed that finding a parking spot was a challenge. Even bigger crowds are expected this weekend, and city officials want to make it easier for people to arrive at their destination – and it’s all free.

The new Super Bowl shuttle will make a total of nine stops around downtown and Tampa Heights. It will connect fans to four downtown parking garages and lots, Armature Works, and all three NFL Experience zones. There are other points of interest along the Riverwalk and downtown.

It runs every 15 minutes from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. each day from Feb. 3 to 6. A mask is required while onboard.

RELATED: Tampa 'victim' of Tom Brady's house mixup still cheering him on

Stops include:

Advertisement

Tampa Streetcar (Whiting St, just west of Franklin St)

Tampa Theatre (Florida Ave, just north of Twiggs St)

Interstate 2-25 (Florida Ave, just north of Scott St)

Tampa Heights (7th Ave, just west of Franklin St)

Water Works Park (Highland Ave, just south of 7th Ave)

Julian B Lane Riverfront Park (Doyle Carlton Dr, just north of Laurel St)

Arts District (Doyle Carlton Dr, just north of Macinnes Place)

Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park (Tampa St, just north of Polk St)

Downtown (Tampa St, just south of Kennedy Blvd)

One of those stops will drop you right at the Laurel St. Bridge, which you’ll use to cross the river to Julian B. Lane Park -- the crown jewel of the NFL Experience. This is where the Lombardi Trophy is being kept, where you can run, kick and pass your way through NFL drills and check out all kinds of NFL memorabilia and history.

However, this location is also the only area that requires a reservation.

READ: Sold-out Super Bowl Experience allowing limited walk-ups Wednesday and Thursday

The NFL may have officially silenced the pirate ship at RayJay this weekend but Jose Gasparilla will be making plenty of noise this weekend with two nights of fireworks shows. The spectacle will occur four times each night every hour starting at 6:55 p.m.

