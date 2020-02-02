Super Bowl Sunday busiest day of year for some Tampa bars

article

Decked out in their 49ers and Chiefs gear, local football fans hit Tampa bars to celebrate the big game on Sunday.

Super Bowl Sunday is the busiest day of the year for many sports bars.

The Press Box has been preparing for this day for weeks. They made sure extra staffing was on deck to handle the influx of customers.

"It's a lot of work,” The Press Box Manager Bradley Strickland said. “You're working from all day yesterday to all night...Prepping, prepping, prepping. We got to make sure today goes off perfect. There can't be issues today."

The hard work paid off. Some fans have been inside The Press Box sports bar since before the kick-off because there was not an empty seat to be found inside the bar on Super Bowl Sunday.

Regardless of who they were rooting for, fans of both teams helped their hometown sports bar score big on Super Bowl Sunday.

