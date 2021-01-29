Super Bowl weather forecast

Super Bowl LV kicks off at 6:30 p.m. in Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium on February 7, 2021. The weather forecast for the Chiefs-Buccaneers matchup is beginning to come into focus.

FOX 13 chief meteorologist Paul Dellegatto says long-range models suggest a ridge near Florida that will keep things warm and humid.

"Mid to upper 70s at game time is a good stab this far out," he tweeted.

Winter in Florida has been unusually cool and damp thus far.

According to the National Weather Service, the Tampa’s normal high temperature for February 7 is 72 degrees, while the normal low is 53. The record high for that date is 83, set in 1994, while the record low of 31 was set in 1978.

Advertisement

LINK: Tampa weather forecasts

The last time that Tampa hosted a Super Bowl, it was cooler than normal. The city’s high temperature on February 1, 2009 was 69 and the low was 38, but Cardinals fans probably felt a little chillier than victorious Steelers fans when the game was finally over.

The city’s official weather readings are taken at Tampa International Airport, which is just a mile west of Raymond James Stadium.

