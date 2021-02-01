Super Bowl week officially kicks off with virtual 'Opening Night' with players, coaches

One of the biggest events during Super Bowl week takes place Monday: "Media Day," which is otherwise known as "Opening Night." The big event drew hundreds of reporters last year in Miami, but this year, it’s going to look a lot different.

Bucs fans going through Tom Brady withdrawals can get their fix all day Monday as Super Bowl Media Day kicks off.

Coverage will be live on NFL’s Twitter account. Starting at noon, tune to see Tom Brady, Gronk, Mike Evans, and many more tackling all of those burning questions ahead of the big game. At 4 p.m., the podium will turn over to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Unlike a typical Super Bowl Media Day, all interviews will be conducted via a remote stream, leaving far less opportunity for the media shenanigans seen in the past, such as remember that Brady proposal from a woman in a wedding gown.

Those looking for some football fun can experience it in-person can head to the Tampa Riverwalk, which is Super Bowl-central all week long. The official NFL Experience areas are closed Monday and Tuesday but open back up from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

Fireworks shows will take place Friday and Saturday four times a night starting at 6:55. They can best be viewed from the Sail Pavilion or the Tampa Convention Center area along the Hillsborough River.

Starting Wednesday, football fans can check out the NFL’s Super Bowl Experience with plenty of football-themed contests, memorabilia, live music, DJs, photo opportunities, and evening fireworks from the Jose Gasparilla pirate ship.

Should you plan to invade by sea, keep in mind there are some strict rules in place for boaters downtown right now.

The area around the Riverwalk has been declared a safety zone. Most docks have been closed off for law enforcement use only. Boaters are to keep moving at a slow-and-steady pace and are not allowed to stop, slow, or drop anchor in the safety zone.

