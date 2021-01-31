Football fans kick-off Super Bowl week with free festivities along Riverwalk

If you didn’t get a ticket to the Super Bowl experience before they sold out, there were still plenty of free events for fans to enjoy downtown Tampa.

With a week left until the big game and the excitement in Tampa Bay is building.

"Couldn't be more excited. Are you kidding? Oh my gosh! It's awesome. We were here last night. We're here again tonight," Tampa resident Linda Jandecka said.

Live music at the Sail Pavilion along with other free events downtown brought thousands of Bucs fans and some Chiefs fans Saturday afternoon. The Bucs are already making history as they're the first team in the NFL to play in a Super Bowl hosted at their home stadium.

"It's something that we feel proud of. Very proud actually that we are bringing the Super Bowl here home with our team," Tampa resident Jackie Zuluaga said.

To wrap up the night, there was a special fireworks show aboard the Jose Gasparilla Pirate ship complete with laser lights and smoke machines. Fans say they're more than ready for the big game.

"It feels really good to see people backing up and supporting the team when you're in your home city. It makes it feel that much more special," Tampa resident Ronaldo Flores said.

