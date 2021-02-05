Super Bowl weekend road closures

With the Super Bowl this weekend, city officials have announced street closures for parts of Tampa.

The following will be closed for Super Bowl-related activities until Monday, Feb. 8 at 3 p.m.:

Lane shifts on East Jackson Street between South Tampa Street and South Florida Avenue

Eastside curbside lane on South Tampa Street between East Jackson Street and East Whiting Street

Westbound lane on East Whiting Street from South Franklin Street to South Tampa Street

The Florida Department of Transportation is shutting down Dale Mabry Highway in both directions from MLK Boulevard to Columbus Dr. from Saturday at 5 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Monday.

South Franklin Street, Harbour Island Bridge, Water Street, South Morgan Street, and South Florida Avenue will remain open to normal traffic patterns.

An interactive map can be found on the city of Tampa’s website showing other closures.

