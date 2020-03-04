Super Tuesday is over, now all eyes are on Florida

As always, Florida will play a key role in the race for the White House. On the heels of Super Tuesday, it is the state with the most delegates left up for grabs.

It also means Floridians will have to gird themselves for the inevitable onslaught of political ads coming their way. In less than two weeks, Florida will head to the polls but many counties will open early voting locations early.

Both Hillsborough and Polk counties have begun early voting. Polling locations in Citrus and Hernando open on Friday. On Saturday, March 7, polling locations in Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas, Sarasota, and all remaining counties will open.

Several key states still have yet to vote, but with Florida offering far more delegates than any other in those races, it’s getting plenty of attention. Florida has 219 delegates up for grabs, a big boost for any candidate.

“Florida turns on a dime," said FOX 13's political editor Craig Patrick. "Florida tends to follow national trends. Now, with Florida going two weeks after Super Tuesday it could play perhaps the biggest role of all.”

Real Clear Politics polling shows Mike Bloomberg had consistently polled well in the state, keeping pace week-to-week with Democratic candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden. But Bloomberg dropped out of the race following his Super Tuesday performance, endorsing Biden.

Even before that, Biden led the latest polls in Florida by about 9 points.

Two other notable candidates dropped out this week: Bloomberg, Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg, but they’ll still appear on ballots and have prompted requests for new mail-in ballots.

Primary Day in Florida is Tuesday, March 17.

You can find election information in the Bay Area on your county's Supervisor of Elections website: