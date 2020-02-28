Superfan savant can recall every Yankees score since 2014

article

A young New York Yankees fan with autism demonstrated his extraordinary memory on February 20, rattling off scores and pitchers in games from 2014 on.

Long Island-based teen John Frank shared a TikTok video of his cousin, Will, recorded while they were on a family vacation in Quechee, Vermont.

According to Frank, Will knows the score for every game the Yankees have played since 2014, as well as each game’s pitchers. Frank and three others tested Will's knowledge by calling out random dates.

"July 16, 2014," one of the boys said.

"All-star break," Will returned.

The MLB All-Stars game was July 15, 2014. It turns out, Will knows when they didn't play, as well.

"June 22, 2014," the same boy said, trying to pick a relevant date.

"Eight - nothing Orioles," Will answered.

Another boy held up his phone to show the MLB schedule website, revealing Will was right.

"Who pitched?" Frank asked.

"Tillman against Tanaka," Will said without skipping a beat.

“He has a unique talent that stands out. He has always been able to recite Yankees scores, who pitched, and even the lineup. He can also do Jets scores and who reffed the game,” Frank told Storyful.