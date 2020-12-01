Surveillance video could give clues on how influencer’s body ended up in Houston ditch

Houston police have collected surveillance video in the area where an Instagram influencer was found dead over the weekend.

The naked body of Alexis Robinault Sharkey, 26, was found in the ditch of a sparsely populated road off I-10 in west Houston. But a beauty salon on that road does have a surveillance camera facing the roadway.

Friends of Sharkey are hoping surveillance video will shed light on how she ended up in the ditch along Red Haw Lane with no visible signs of injury.

Employees at Jenry Kelley Cosmetics – Memorial West told FOX 26 Houston that police seized their surveillance footage from the camera facing the roadway just yards from where Sharkey’s body was found Saturday morning.

Sharkey’s close friend Chelsea Turnbow told FOX 26 about the moment she learned something was wrong Friday night.

“Tom, which is her husband, texted my boyfriend,” said Turnbow. “11 p.m. is when my boyfriend John called Tom and said, What’s going on, Tom? And he said, 'Me and Lex got into an argument, and she left. I don’t know where she went. Can you just please let me know if you know anything.'”

Hours later at about 8:30 a.m. Saturday a body was found four minutes from Sharkey’s apartment.

Police confirmed it was the missing influencer.

“We need to get the word spread that someone killed her, and we need answers,” said Turnbow.

Police say they are not calling Sharkey’s death a murder, but they are also not ruling out foul play. They’re still awaiting the results of an autopsy.

“We would hang out almost every single day, so it doesn’t feel real,” said Ally Cale who worked with Sharkey as a product influencer. “None of us saw her posting on Friday. That was the biggest thing, because it was Black Friday for work, and we had all of these sales going on and she always posted about work.”

Friends say Sharkey decided to divorce her husband about a month ago after being married for roughly a year.

“All I’m gonna say is: they’re going through a divorce for a reason,” said Turnbow.

On Sunday, Sharkey’s husband Tom Sharkey wrote a Facebook post criticizing people for leaving negative comments.

“I just want to say this! While some of you were posting on social media helping us locate my world! And we appreciate all your help, Love and support!” he said. “Others were waisting (sic) time talking about other things. Basically crap talk!”

He said he had been assisting deputies and making phone calls to find out what happened.

“Next time.... stop and think! And realize! You don’t know it all!” he said.