Surveillance video shows suspected hit-and-run driver

Police in St. Petersburg are hoping new surveillance video will help them figure out who was involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a motorcyclist dead.

The crash happened around 7:40 p.m. Saturday. Police say Brendan Markeith Hawkins was riding a 2017 Suzuki motorcycle eastbound on 5th Avenue S when a red vehicle coming the other way turned left onto 37th Street S and into the path of the motorcycle.

Police say the motorcycle struck the back right-hand side of the car. Even though Hawkins was wearing a helmet, the 24-year-old later passed away at a hospital.

The red vehicle left the scene. Police say it appears to be an older model faded red Honda or Hyundai that can be seen in grainy new surveillance video.

They are asking anyone with information to call SPPD at 727-893-7780, or send an anonymous tip by texting "SPPD" and the tip to TIP-411.