Survivor of Tampa dump truck crash seeks justice

A survivor of a Tampa dump truck crash that killed two people and injured multiple others is seeking justice and encouraging all drivers to pay attention on the roads.

The scene of the March 17 dump truck crash.

The crash happened on March 17 at the intersection of East MLK Jr. Blvd. and North 50th Street. Tampa police said the driver of a 2015 Kenworth dump truck failed to notice the traffic stopped ahead.

To prevent a crash, he veered off into another lane. Investigators said the driver of a minivan in his 60s was stopped at the intersection with a nine-year-old and a seven-year-old as passengers.

The dump truck plowed into the minivan, and all three passengers were taken to an area hospital, where the driver was pronounced dead.

Police said while veering, the dump truck driver also hit a man in his early 20s who had stepped out of his box truck to place a sign on the grassy shoulder. That man died, too.

Marquita Gipson's car was hit too. She said she deals with back pain and headaches, but nothing compares to the mental anguish she still experiences.

"I have restless nights now. I can't sleep because it's still in my head, just thinking about what I saw," Gipson said.

According to Tampa Police, the dump truck driver was issued a court summons for careless driving resulting in death.

FOX 13 asked if criminal charges had been filed, but has not received a response.

"These innocent people's lives are gone. No money, nothing can replace these people's lives. I had to see my life flash before me that day also," Gipson said. "You have to be accountable for your actions."

Gipson's attorney, Okoye Morgan with the Black Law Company, said they want to see more being done.

"We're looking to send a message. There have been too many of these catastrophic accidents and injuries that leave families hopeless and hurting," Morgan said. "We're looking for justice and asking those in the surrounding area when driving they should pay attention."

