Crash kills 2 people, shuts down stretch of MLK Blvd.: TPD

Two people died in a multi-vehicle crash that has a busy stretch of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. shut down on Monday afternoon, according to the Tampa Police Department.

What we know:

The crash happened at MLK and E 50th St., with traffic blocked along MLK starting at 32nd St., TPD said.

What we don't know:

TPD has not released any other details about the crash or how long MLK could remain closed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

