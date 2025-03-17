Crash kills 2 people, shuts down stretch of MLK Blvd.: TPD
TAMPA, Fla. - Two people died in a multi-vehicle crash that has a busy stretch of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. shut down on Monday afternoon, according to the Tampa Police Department.
What we know:
The crash happened at MLK and E 50th St., with traffic blocked along MLK starting at 32nd St., TPD said.
What we don't know:
TPD has not released any other details about the crash or how long MLK could remain closed.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
