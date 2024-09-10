Suspect arrested 2 years after Sunshine Skyway Fishing Pier murder, deputies say

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

A man accused of killing someone during a drug deal in 2022 is finally behind bars, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.

Officials say the search has ended for 34-year-old Alex Martinez after he was found in Plant City by the US Marshals Task Force on Monday.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriffs Office

According to MCSO, he was arrested nearly two years after 26-year-old Diomicio Primitivo Ibarra-Hernandez was killed at the Sunshine Skyway South Fishing Pier. Detectives say Ibarra-Hernandez met Martinez to buy a large quantity of marijuana on Oct. 14, 2022. During the transaction, deputies say multiple gunshots were fired.

PREVIOUS: Search underway for suspect in 2022 murder at Sunshine Skyway Fishing Pier: MCSO

According to authorities, Ibarra-Hernandez was found dead inside a parked car.

Investigators believed that Martinez was hiding in Hillsborough County since January of this year.

Martinez was served with a warrant for felony murder with a firearm and charged with failure to obey written promise to appear and providing false information to law enforcement, according to MCSO.

He is currently in the Hillsborough County Jail but will be extradited to Manatee County at a later date.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: