Search underway for suspect in 2022 murder at Sunshine Skyway Fishing Pier: MCSO

article

Investigators are searching for a man who they believe is involved in a murder that happened more than a year ago at the Sunshine Skyway South Fishing Pier in Manatee County.

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office said detectives are looking for 33-year-old Alex Martinez, who is wanted for the October 2022 murder of 26-year-old Diomicio Primitivo Ibarra-Hernandez.

RELATED: Manatee County deputies search for suspect in deadly Skyway Fishing Pier shooting; $5,000 reward offered

Authorities said Martinez arranged to meet the victim on October 14 at the Sunshine Skyway South Fishing Pier to buy a large amount of marijuana. During the exchange, multiple shots were fired, and Ibarra-Hernandez was dead, according to MCSO.

Officials said Martinez is facing felony murder with a firearm charges. Detectives do believe he may be in the Plant City area of Hillsborough County.

Anyone with information on where the suspect is can contact the Manatee County Sheriff's Office at (941) 747-3011 or Manatee County Crime Stoppers at (866) 634-8477 to make an anonymous tip. You can also make an anonymous tip online.