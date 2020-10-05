Suspect arrested after killing woman in Venice bank drive-thru

article

A woman was murdered in a Sarasota County bank drive-thru lane, just moments after the bank opened for business this morning.

According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, a call came in around 9 a.m. about a shooting at the BB&T bank on Pointe Loop Drive in Venice, which is near Tamiami Trail and Jacaranda Blvd. That's where deputies found the woman dead in the lot outside the bank.

Investigators say she was waiting in the drive-thru when a man pulled up and shot her to death, then took off.

Detectives say there were a number of witnesses, from bank tellers working the drive-thru to customers inside the bank.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office has not released the name of the victim or the suspected gunman. They caught up with him about a mile away, just off Jacaranda Blvd. and Princess Lane. He was taken into custody.

“We believe there was a relationship [between the gunman and the victim]. Exactly what, we don’t know,” offered SCSO Capt. Joe Giasone