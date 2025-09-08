Suspect arrested in deadly Dade City shooting dies by suicide: Deputies

The Brief The suspect arrested in a deadly Dade City shooting took his own life at the Pasco County Detention Center, according to deputies. Miguel Hernandez, 35, was found unresponsive from what appeared to be a self-inflicted injury. Two men died from their injuries during the shooting, and deputies said another man was taken to the hospital for medical attention.



The suspect arrested in a Dade City shooting that left two dead and one injured took his own life at the Pasco County Detention Center, according to deputies.

The Pasco Sheriff's Office said Miguel Hernandez, 35, was found unresponsive from what appeared to be a self-inflicted injury. He was taken to the hospital as a trauma alert, but ultimately died a short time later.

The backstory:

Hernandez was arrested for premeditated murder/homicide after a shooting in the Blanton Road area between Byron Street and 21st Street on Monday.

Two men died from their injuries, and deputies said another man was taken to the hospital for medical attention.

Investigators said the suspect and the victims knew each other and got into an argument prior to the shooting.

What you can do:

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. If you or someone you know needs support now, call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.