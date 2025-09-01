2 dead, 1 in the hospital after Dade City shooting; deputies searching for suspect

The Brief Two men are dead and another was taken to the hospital after a Dade City shooting. Deputies are continuing to search for the suspect involved. Anyone with information is urged to contact law enforcement immediately.



Two men are dead and another was taken to the hospital after a Dade City shooting, and deputies said they are looking for the shooter.

What we know:

The Pasco Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened in the Blanton Road area between Byron Street and 21st Street at around 9:30 p.m.

READ: Indictments against church leaders arrested in forced labor network called 'remarkable' by experts

Two men died from their injuries, and deputies said another man was taken to the hospital for medical attention.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the condition of the man taken to the hospital.

Deputies are continuing to look for the suspect. The investigation remains active, according to the sheriff's office.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is urged to contact law enforcement immediately.