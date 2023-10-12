Suspect arrested in string of high-end car thefts after crashing into HCSO vehicle, 2 other vehicles: Deputies

article

A suspect was arrested in string of high-end car thefts after causing damage to a Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office's vehicle and two other vehicles.

Hillsborough County deputies said 22-year-old Daniel Schilling, who is a known felon to the agency, was apprehended Wednesday afternoon.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

According to HCSO, Schilling stole a Dodge Challenger out of St. Petersburg at 5 a.m. on Tuesday. Detectives found the suspect the next day at around 4 p.m. getting into the stolen vehicle.

Schilling tried to evade deputies and ended up damaging one of HCSO's patrol vehicles and two other resident's vehicles in the area. The sheriff's office said Schilling was eventually taken into custody after a short foot pursuit.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

While investigators interrogated the suspect, Schilling admitted that he was involved in 12 other high-end Dodge thefts from various agencies over the past two months.

He was arrested on multiple charges, including grand theft of a motor vehicle, aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer, and leaving the scene of a crash with property damage, HCSO said.