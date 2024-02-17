Wanted man arrested, deputies investigating double-homicide in Largo

A suspect connected to a double homicide in Largo was arrested and charged early on Saturday, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators were looking for 28-year-old James McKinley Barber Jr., who they said is connected to a double-homicide investigation on Smoketree Court in unincorporated Largo. He was found around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday walking westbound on Fletcher Ave under the I-275 overpass, according to officials.

Pictured: James Barber Jr. Courtesy: Pinellas County Sheriffs Office.

Detectives say the incident appeared to be domestic, but authorities haven't released many details about the double-homicide.

Barber was arrested by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office and charged with two counts of first-degree murder, according to PCSO.

The investigation is ongoing.