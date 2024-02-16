Investigators search for double-homicide suspect in Largo: Deputies

Investigators are searching for a man who is wanted in a Largo double homicide, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they are searching for 28-year-old James McKinley Barber Jr., who they said is connected to a double-homicide investigation on Smoketree Court in unincorporated Largo.

Barber Jr. was last seen taking off in the area of 51st Avenue North between Duhme Road and Seminole Boulevard in Seminole, according to authorities.

Pictured: James Barber Jr. Courtesy: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

The suspect is described as a white male, 6'2," about 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, PCSO said. He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt with "Tronton" on the front, blue pants and black sneakers.

Deputies haven't released many details about the double-homicide, but they did say Barber Jr. is believed to be armed and that the incident appears to be domestic in nature.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office at (727) 582-6200 or 911.