Suspect hospitalized after fatal hit-and-run crash, deputies say

The Brief A man has been charged after fleeing from a fatal motorcycle crash. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says Edwin Rapalo-Lorenzo fled the scene of a motorcycle crash, killing the motorcyclist and seriously injuring a passanger. HCSO said an immigration detainer will be placed on Rapalo-Lorenzo.



The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has charged a man who fled the scene of a fatal crash in Keysville.

What we know:

According to HCSO, on April 11 around 7:45 p.m., deputies responded to reports of a crash on Old Hopewell Road near Henry George Road.

When deputies arrived, they found two people who had been ejected from a motorcycle.

Giovanny Negron Talavera, 37, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to deputies.

The passenger of the motorcycle, an adult woman, was airlifted to the hospital in critical condition.

Deputies learned that the driver of a Ford Explorer, Edwin Rapalo-Lorenzo, 27, was traveling eastbound on Old Hopewell Road when he crossed into the westbound lanes and struck the motorcycle head-on.

The driver of the Ford fled on foot prior to the deputies’ arrival.

Deputies immediately began searching for Lorenzo. Deputies said aviation and K9 units responded and located Lorenzo.

Rapalo was transported to the hospital for his injuries.

Rapalo-Lorenzo is facing the following charges:

Leaving the scene of a crash involving a death

Leaving the scene of a crash involving serious bodily injury

No valid driver's license

HCSO said an immigration detainer will be placed on Rapalo-Lorenzo.

What they're saying:

"This crash took a life and left another person fighting for theirs, and the driver chose to run instead of take responsibility," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Our hearts are with the victims and their family as they face this loss, and we will ensure those responsible are held accountable."

HCSO said the investigation is still ongoing, any updates will be released when they become available.