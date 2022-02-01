Suspect hospitalized following Polk deputy-involved shooting, officials say
LAKELAND, Fla. - A suspect was shot by a Polk County deputy early Tuesday morning.
The shooting occurred around 2 a.m., but the sheriff's office did not provide an exact location.
However, overnight, there was law enforcement activity along Suffolk Circle in Lakeland. It's unclear whether it was related to the deputy-involved shooting.
No deputies were injured.
Sheriff Grady Judd is scheduled to give an update later this morning.
